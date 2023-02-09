Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Two-hour start incoming?

If you are like us, then we imagine that you are out there raising all sorts of questions in regards to a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date. When are we going to see it? Not only that, but how are some of the remaining episodes going to play out? there are a ton of different questions across the board worth thinking about here.

For the sake of this article, let’s put much of our attention on one simple subject: How the series is going to start off. Over the course of the past couple of years, we’ve seen the folks over at FX develop a model where they give you the first two episodes of a season at once. There is a method to this madness of course, and a lot of it comes down to them trying to just figure how to get people hooked right away.

It’s important to remember here that even though Mayans MC is a show airing on a traditional cable network, FX has found a way to evolve, to a certain extent, the way in which they do things. That means that they prioritize streaming a great deal now, which is why they are sometimes okay with allowing the second episode of a two-night premiere to come on at 11:00 p.m. Eastern. Basically, they are willing to do some things with their schedule that some other broadcasters or outlets would not at this particular point in time.

For the time being, we consider a two-hour premiere for this show to be more or less a foregone conclusion. We will see if that changes, but for the time being, we tend to think that this is going to happen. We should see the show back at some point in the spring, and the date could be announced within the next month or so. Fingers crossed!

