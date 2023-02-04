Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Timing a trailer

If you are excited to see a Mayans MC season 5 trailer over at FX, we have one simple response to it: Why wouldn’t you be? We’re talking here about the final season! If there was ever a time to deliver some big fireworks and some awesome / epic stuff, this is it beyond the shadow of a doubt. We’re prepared for the story around EZ Reyes to be full of action, carnage, and just about everything else we’ve been able to see over the years.

When you think about it in totality, there’s really only one more question we’re left to wonder: When we are actually going to be able to see it.

If you have been following some of our recent articles, then you may know already that we’re expecting Mayans MC season 5 to surface at some point this spring. As for the reasoning behind that, it just makes the most sense when you consider the calendar for the last two seasons.

So when you think about this, it does inevitably bring us to the next all-important question: When is a trailer going to be revealed? We know that with this network, they like to get these videos out there a good month or so beforehand to really start to push forward some demand. It makes sense, with this in mind, that we would see something better hyping the final season in March or April, provided that the series returns in April or May. There will probably be at least some sort of teaser/other video released beforehand to get people excited, and then the trailer a few weeks after the final season is announced.

Personally, we don’t mind waiting until May to see the Mayans back on TV, and that really comes down to one simple thing in quality: This is a fantastic show and with that, patience should very much be the most important thing here in making the magic happen.

