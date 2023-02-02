Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: February expectations

Is there a chance we could get a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at some point during the month of February? Or, at the very least some news on the subject?

At this point, it is probably clear to a lot of people out there that the future of this show is somewhat bittersweet. It is great to know that we’re getting another chapter, especially after that absolutely-bonkers end that we had to season 4. However, it is also difficult to process the idea that we are so close to the end! This will be the final season, but at least we know about this far enough in advance so that we can emotionally prepare for it.

We should go ahead and note that as of right now, the odds are really low that we’re going to be seeing Mayans MC back on the network over the course of this month. It would be really out of character for FX to make an announcement so soon! However, we could see a situation here where some news starts to trickle in about a possible date closer to the end of the month.

After all, consider what we know at present! We do tend to think we’re going to see the show back in either April or May, and announcing something this month would give them a certain measure of lead-up time to share trailers and all sorts of other good stuff.

How will this season be promoted?

Based on what we’ve seen so far, we really do think that a big anchor is going to be family — for better or for worse. Things between Angel, EZ, and Felipe have been tenuous here and there from the start, and that’s before there were secrets detonating the trio to their core!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayans MC right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5 at FX?

Do you think we’re going to get any more news on the show’s future over the next few weeks? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







