Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Is May the perfect time?

If you find yourselves very-much excited for the upcoming Mayans MC season 5 premiere, you are far from alone! We know that production is underway, though we’re also well-aware of the bittersweet fact that the show is currently making its final episodes. It’s certainly not something we like to think about, but there’s not stopping the metaphorical train that is already in motion.

What we can go ahead and do here, though, is dive more into what’s going to be coming up in terms of a return date. Since filming is already underway, we do think that the folks at FX are going to try and bring the show back at a similar time than we’ve seen for the past two seasons. JD Pardo has also suggested something similar, though the network has the final say in all of this and they could easily change their mind.

If you look back at the release calendar for the past, you are aware that season 3 premiered in mid-March whereas season 4 started in mid-April. With this thinking in mind, we’re starting to think that May is the window that makes the most sense. That gives showrunner Elgin James and the crew all the time that they need in order to polish up some of these stories. Also, by that time FX will be done telling another final-season story courtesy of Snowfall. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is an interest in spacing things out somewhat.

If we do end up seeing the final season in May, we’d anticipate an announcement either at the end of next month or in early March — and maybe we’ll get a teaser around the same time.

What’s the theme for the show’s big finale?

We tend to think that it will be a lot about family, betrayal, and secrets. From the very beginning the stories of Miguel, EZ, Angel, and Felipe have all been intertwined from the very beginning, and we’ve known that we would eventually arrive at a point where the past would tear them all apart. We could very well be there…

Related – Check out more discussion on Mayans MC season 5 and the endgame

What are you most excited to see on Mayans MC season 5 when the show premieres on FX?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







