Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: What JD Pardo, cast knows

We know that Mayans MC season 5 is going to be premiering on FX at some point in the months ahead, and it is as pivotal and emotional a chapter as you’re ever going to see. After all, it was recently confirmed that this is the final batch of episodes! Just by virtue of that alone, you can prepare for a lot of heart-pounding stories that could leave some characters dead and others wishing that they were.

At the center of the entire narrative will of course be EZ Reyes, and we certainly don’t think that this should surprise anyone. JD Pardo’s character now has a higher position of power within the Mayans than he ever has before and now, we just have to wait and see what he’s going to do with it. Could he wage war against his own brother? We do think the season 4 finale left open that possibility perhaps more so than ever before.

Just on the basis of this premise alone, it’s inevitable that we would want more episodes sooner rather than later — yet, there is still no exact premiere date, and not even the cast knows it 100%. Here is what Pardo himself had to say in a post on Twitter:

[I’m] not sure when it’s supposed to air. [I’d] assume around the same time it did last year. [The global health crisis] threw our programming from fall to spring, and at the same time, we are a streaming show now, so back to …I don’t know.

Mayans MC is still airing on FX, but what JD may be referring to here is that these days, the majority of viewers do stream or watch after the fact. This is not the same model that we saw previously with Sons of Anarchy.

No matter how viewers choose to watch season 5, we’re just glad that there is still optimism about a spring release. Of course, it will be easier to be excited when the show actually comes back…

