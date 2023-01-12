Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Final season news and more

There are a couple of important things to get into in this Mayans MC season 5 story, but let’s start with the bad news: The final chapter is upon us.

Today at the TCA Winter Press Tour event, FX confirmed that the upcoming season is set to be the final one. We had assumed that we were much closer to the end of this tale than the beginning, but personally, we had hoped for at least one more season given the way that season 4 ended. All of a sudden, there is SO much more to wrap up now when it comes to EZ, the Mayans, the family history of the Reyes, and who lives / who dies. In a way this show also has the pressure of closing up the greater Sons of Anarchy universe, which of course began so long ago with the flagship show over on the network.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business: When we could actually see the fifth season premiere. For the time being, there is a certain measure of ambiguity that comes along with that. Judging from the fact that the network announced premiere dates today that took them all the way until April, it feels fair to say that we probably won’t be getting new episodes of the show until at least that point, if not longer. Production on the final episodes did not start until pretty late in 2022.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we’re personally hoping for is that the writers and producers have enough time to create an end that honors these characters, and also delivers some really satisfying stuff from start to finish here. We certainly know we’re going to be missing it down the road!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on the subject of Mayans MC right now

What do you think about Mayans MC season 5 being the final season at the network?

What do you want to see when it comes to a possible end? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







