Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We don’t think it comes as a big surprise that there is an eagerness for more. The Kevin Costner series has now been off the air for two and a half months, and we certainly wish that the picture moving forward was a little bit more clear.

Alas, it’s not, and this is where we must share the news that has become a bummer to report these past few weeks: There is no new episode of the series tonight. There is also not one coming next week, either. Originally the plan was for the rest of season 5 to air this summer, but those hopes seem to be dashed at this point.

So what is really going on behind the scenes? It’s a complicated situation, and one that Paramount has yet to comment on beyond showing faith in the show’s future and with Costner at the helm. The drama starts off here with reports that the longtime star is in the midst of a scheduling strife with the network; Costner’s attorneys have denied claims that he was only able to work a very limited number of days on the rest of the season. Yet, that is the story that was out there, and the only thing the rest of the cast has done is express hope that everything will work out.

There is a reasonably good chance that everything will work out for the cast and crew, at least based on the fact that there are only six more episodes left and everyone most likely wants to finish what they started. The larger question mark right now is just when the finished product will be ready to air, and that’s where a certain amount of patience could be required. We would not be even remotely shocked at the moment if we are left waiting until the fall, and nobody out there should be either.

If you are the Paramount Network, really the best thing you can do is figure out a solution to your current problem and then get a statement out there. Even if filming does not start for a good while still, it would do wonders for you to just let everyone know that things are going to be okay.

