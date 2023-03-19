Yellowjackets season 2 premiere spoilers: A question for Adult Van

Yellowjackets season 2 is less than a week away from premiering, and it is certainly going to be more ambitious than ever before. That is the end result of having a much larger cast, including the opportunity to see for the first time older versions of Lottie and Van. To date, they have been exclusively reserved for the past, but all of that is changing.

If you think about what we have seen with Van in the past, so much of the story revolves around the character trying to understand her purpose and place. She’s cheated death so many times, and there is something about the supernatural world that seems alluring. It is why she gets caught up in the idea that Lottie could be some sort of spiritual figure … which could prove increasingly dangerous as time goes on in the past.

As for the present, it is clear that some things are going to be very much different for Van almost right away. Speaking on this subject further in an interview with Elle, here is some of what Lauren Ambrose herself had to say:

“That sort of light and faith in her is, to me, clearly dimmed and something’s going on … That question of faith is actually at the forefront of the character and wherever this character will go.”

The danger that is present in the modern-day portion of season 2 is curious, especially since it is so easy to point a lot of it in the direction of Lottie once more. At the start of the season, we’ll know that she has spent some time in Switzerland and may have a very different perspective on the world than before. Yet, she’ll also most likely know the power of her words and actions, and we also tend to think that the more people find out the truth about the past, the more dangerous she could become.

