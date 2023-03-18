Yellowjackets season 2: One big Christina Ricci tease

Can you believe that the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is just under a week away? If there was ever a cause for celebration, that is it! There is so much to be stoked about when it comes to the future of the show, which is sure to be as dark, twisted, and weird as anything you saw the first time around.

Of course, one of the most exciting things about a show like this is the prospect of continuing to see so many interesting / crazy things across the board and rest assured, that’s still going to happen. Yet, there are also some new wrinkles and characters you will have a chance to dive into, and that includes a new one played by none other than Elijah Wood. He is a citizen detective of sorts, and we’d heard already that he would be spending a lot of time with Misty over the course of the year. Now, we’ve heard more of that from from Christina Ricci herself.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show this week, Ricci indicated that a huge chunk of Misty’s story this season is actually going to be the stuff with Wood, which definitely indicates that this is not going to be some sort of super-short appearance from the former Lord of the Rings star.

Of course, the big question that we’re set to wonder at the moment is what sort of story these two characters are going to have. If Wood’s Patrick is out for answers, what is he going to do in order to get them? We tend to think that everyone is going to be eager for insight on what really happened in the wilderness and with that, there is going to be SO much digging that happens over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

