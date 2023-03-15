Yellowjackets season 2 premiere spoilers: A search for friends?

Are you ready for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere to arrive on Showtime? We know that we are, and it’s just over a week away! The first episode titled “Friends, Romans, Countrymen” is slated to air a week from Thursday, and there is so much that we are going to see throughout.

So where do we begin here? Well, for starters, we know that there is a two-month time jump in the winter, and that means means more time to explore the aftermath of Jackie’s death. The survivors have to figure out a way to survive the winter, and that will be hard due to a relative lack of food. (Well, we all know where this is going…) In the present, meanwhile, we do think we’re going to see an expansion of the world, one that is accented further by the eventual emergence of Lottie, who has a huge role to play for much of the episodes to come.

To get a few more pieces of insight now, go ahead and check out the full Yellowjackets season 2 premiere synopsis below:

Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game. Shauna explores the secondary market for Yellowjackets memorabilia, while Taissa, Misty and Natalie all seek out best friends, both old and new. For those of you keeping the stat book: Lottie Matthews comes in off the bench. Season premiere.

By the end of the premiere, we do at least think we’re going to have a much better sense of who Lottie is in the present, and of course there is a lot to be excited about with that! Of course, there are also reasons to be nervous, especially given the person she was in the past. Has she really changed?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

