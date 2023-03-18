Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Another filming wrinkle

When is filming going to begin for Wednesday season 2? This is certainly a question worth asking, especially since the first season was such an international phenomenon. In the era of traditional television, the cast and crew would already be back working on new episodes.

However, we’re in an era now where streaming services like to be patient, and that often means waiting a while for scripts to be in order and schedules to clear before everyone comes next. We already assumed that season 2 filming would not start until the summer, but could it be even longer?

Well, let’s just say the following — according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna Ortega could be making an appearance in a Beetlejuice 2 movie playing Lydia’s daughter. This project could end up being directed by Tim Burton, who is also an executive producer on Wednesday and knows Ortega’s work rather well.

Here is where things get more interesting when it comes to the Netflix series. Should the deal work out for this movie, production could end up starting when we get around to May or June. That means, presumably, that we could be waiting until late summer to see production start up on season 2. When you consider a long filming window and then post-production, that could make it even harder for more episodes to come out until summer 2022.

It was already clear that it was going to be a while before we saw Wednesday come back for more. Now, we may be left waiting even longer than expected. This is hardly a new phenomenon for Netflix, which is already in the midst of really long hiatuses for Squid Game and Stranger Things that are going to last for at least another year, if not longer. We just hope that the breaks for all three shows will be worth it and the content will eventually prove to be very-much worthy of all the hype.

