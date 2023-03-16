Wednesday season 2 premiere date: The larger Netflix lineup

We know that Wednesday season 2 is going to be very-much anticipated on Netflix down the road, and we say that realizing that it is still a LONG ways away.

Just take a minute and think about where things currently stand for the Jenna Ortega series. There has been nothing said officially about filming as of yet, and we’re likely still months away from that. This show takes a good bit of time to put together, and that’s before you even get into how long it will take in post-production.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: While we were hoping at one point for an early 2024 release, the state of the filming timeline is causing us to adjust some expectations. We wouldn’t be surprised now if we’re looking at next spring or summer, and that’s if season 2 starts production within a few months. It could still be later!

Let’s just say, for the sake of the argument, that Wednesday is able to resume production at some point around June or July — where would that put it in the midst of some of their other high-profile releases? Well, we do tend to think you would get to see it around for both Stranger Things and also Squid Game, largely because those shows have such long production and post-production windows. Meanwhile, it would come most likely after the final season of Cobra Kai. There are more episodes of The Sandman to think about, and these shows could eventually be jostling for similar spots.

Obviously, there is going to be a demand for more of Wednesday’s story soon and we get that; yet, the best thing that everyone at Netflix can do at this point is really take their time building out the future of the series. The last thing they should want is to rush this and as a result of that, put themselves in a position where they hurt the long-term future.

