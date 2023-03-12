Saturday Night Live: Why no Jenna Ortega – Wednesday spoof?

Following tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with Jenna Ortega, the biggest question may be tied to what we didn’t see over what we did. After all, why was there no spoof of Wednesday at any point during the episode?

We tend to think that there was a certain percentage of people out there who tuned in to the episode almost expecting to see the hit Netflix comedy skewered in some way. However, the closest thing we really got to it was a sketch about an exorcism … not exactly the same thing. This isn’t the first time that someone has come on the show and not done a full sketch making fun of their particular claim to fame; it may still be surprising, though, for a number of people out there.

Ultimately, there are a few different reasons why a Wednesday spoof did not happen, starting with the fact that the show is almost five months old at this point. It is possible that the writers felt there was nothing else to add to the conversation. Ortega also did a minor spoof of the viral dance scene during the promos for the episode tonight already, and maybe that was meant to be it. (Also, Fred Armisen was around on the show tonight.)

Also, we do tend to think for a lot of hosts, there’s a real desire to come on a show like this and do some totally new stuff. Unless there was an absolutely insane idea for a sketch, there is value in trying some other things instead.

Given Jenna’s overall performance on the show tonight, we do think there’s at least a chance that she comes back as a host down the road. Maybe you’ll get a spoof then? Just consider what we saw tonight another reminder that the sketch show doesn’t always give you what you want or expect, but can still be funny.

Are you surprised there was no Wednesday sketch tonight on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

