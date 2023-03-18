Magnum PI season 5: The latest look at filming

As so many of you out there know at this point, there is a new episode of Magnum PI season 5 coming to NBC tomorrow night! There is a lot to be excited about with that, but why not take a minute to also share what is happening behind the scenes.

While production is not done at the moment on the season in Hawaii, they are certainly in the home stretch with the second half of the season — which does not have an air date as of yet. In a post on Instagram earlier this week, we learned that Zachary Knighton (Rick) was wrapping up production of episode 17, one that he is directing. From there, we know that Perdita Weeks is taking the helm for episode 18! Jay Hernandez also directed an episode this season, and it is great to see so many people involved in various facets of the show.

There are twenty episodes this season overall, and several months ago all indications suggested that things would be wrapping up in March. Even if filming goes into the start of early April, we know that it won’t be long until the cast and crew are done and at that point, we move into some truly strange territory as we wait and see if we get anything more down the line … again. We’ve certainly felt this uncertainty before!

Do we have hope for a season 6 at present? Sure, with the big reason being that NBC is still marketing the show fairly well and the ratings, while down versus CBS, are offering them some decent numbers on Sunday nights. This is a timeslot that they’ve struggled to fill in recent years, and we’re sure that they are glad to have something stable here.

We’ve said this before, but we really think the streaming performance on Peacock will be critically important to the future — unfortunately, NBC does not release streaming numbers for any of their shows.

