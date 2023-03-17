Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: Suspicious Rick!

Are you ready to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 on NBC this weekend? We sure hope so, since it seems like it is going to be a total blast.

When it comes to romance, we already know what everyone loves the most about this season and for good reason; it has been a total thrill to see Magnum and Higgins together, and of course we hope they continue to build and evolve with their relationship over time. To date, one of the big hallmarks of the pairing is that it’s been a secret, but it’s really only a matter of time before that gets blown out into the open … right? Well, that appears to be happening sooner rather than later.

A new sneak peek for this episode has surfaced over at Entertainment Tonight and within this, you can see Magnum and Higgins being their flirty selves before Rick turns up, acting totally weird. They try to dismiss it after the fact, while being totally unaware that Rick is elsewhere insisting to TC that his friends are “doing it.”

This whole situation is really fun in that Rick has been a Miggy cheerleader as much as a lot of fans out there. With that, we’d understand fully if he is a little confused by all of this. Why keep it a secret? He’ll probably want to know that, and we mostly wonder how he’s going to get concrete evidence. We know from the promos already that a certain piece of jewelry could come into play at some point.

In the end, we do think that Magnum and Higgins eventually want their friends to be in the know. They may just be hesitant because things are so new, and also it’s quite nice to have something that is almost sacred for a short period of time.

