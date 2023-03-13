Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 promo: Rick wants the truth!

As we get ourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 on NBC next week, what exactly should we expect? Well, it looks like it may be curtains for Magnum and Higgins keeping their relationship a secret — at least per the most-recent promo.

In this video, Rick seems to have figured it out 100% that his friends are secretly dating, and shouldn’t he know before anyone else? Given that he’s been staying with them, that’s what we tend to think! We also imagine that he’d be rather frustrated by the idea that they would keep it secret, given that he would be 100% supportive of this and would feel like the two would know it. He’s known each one of them for a really long time already, and he knows how much they care for each other!

Based on a talk between Rick and TC we do tend to think that he’s going to be confronting the two about what’s going on soon, so what are they going to say? It’s one thing to hide the truth, but it is another to straight-up lie.

Honestly, it does feel like it is time for the truth to get out there a little bit. We haven’t minded at all that this has been hidden from the group for the first little while, but doesn’t this feel like the perfect time to mix things up a little bit? At the moment, we certainly think so as we move into the next part of the season. We’re halfway through what is, ironically, the first half of this batch of episodes.

Of course, in the midst of all of this romantic intrigue, there is going to be another big case going on — after all, why wouldn’t there be?

