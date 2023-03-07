Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 spoilers: An emotional ‘Birthright’

One of the great things about a show like Magnum PI is that it can switch genres and bring you something new on a near-constant basis. As you get prepared for season 5 episode 7 “Birthright” airing on March 26, you are going to see this all over again. From start to finish, this could be one of the more heartfelt episodes this season as Magnum and Higgins work to help someone in need. Meanwhile, in the process of this we could also learn some additional (and valuable) information all about TC’s past.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

03/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins investigate the robbery of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s. The ohana tries to help TC overcome a past trauma. TV-PG

One of the things that this episode could remind all of us is that even when we think we know a character extremely well, there is always room for depth and to explore a few new angles of who they are. There is a reason why TC has become the guy overtime that he has, and of course we’re looking forward to learning and understanding that further! How can we not?

There are some larger storylines that we are seeing this season, whether it be the investigation into Captain Greene’s death and the development of Magnum and Higgins’ relationship. There are still four episodes beyond this one, so there will be time to explore a lot of this further. This could just be a chance to hit us right in our feelings before we get to some resolution on either of those things.

From start to finish, expect some great performances here. We’ve definitely seen that in the past.

