Magnum PI season 5 episode 6: Who’s on to Magnum & Higgins?

For those of you wondering how long Magnum and Higgins’ secret may be a part of Magnum PI season 5, we now have a better idea of it. Also, it’s enough to put a smile on our face for at least a good while.

The upcoming sixth episode of the season, titled “Dead Ringer,” is going to air on March 19, and we know that the very least, the secret will be around until then. After all, Rick won’t have pieced it together entirely at this point … but he’s certainly going to be suspicious! For more, just go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/19/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Katsumoto’s hearing date has arrived and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not. Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man their client believes committed murder. Rick’s suspicions grow on their relationship.

We’re fine with the writers taking their time with this reveal, mostly because it is going to create such a fun moment when everyone knows! Also, we know that Magnum and Higgins love to operate in secrecy; after all, this is a big part of their job already! We can’t be shocked that they’d keep this going for a while.

Also, we’re glad that we’re getting a good story for Katsumoto about the future of his HPD career at this point. We’re currently getting a good bit of time without him with the badge, so it doesn’t feel like we’re being deprived of that. Everything is building organically and over time, and that’s exactly what you would want from a show like this!

The crazy thing to imagine is that prior to “Dead Ringer” airing, we’ll have reached the halfway point of season 5A. Time really does fly when you are having fun!

