Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 ratings: Where things stand

What is there to talk about when it comes to the ratings for Magnum PI season 5 episode 3? As you would expect, there’s quite a bit — and we should also reiterate from the start that numbers are relative.

We bring this up mostly because there’s been a lot of discourse online from disappointed fans hoping that the numbers would be similar to what they were on CBS prior to the cancellation there. Here is a reminder that we don’t think NBC ever even had that expectation! CBS’ Friday lineup is long-established and historically draws a lot of viewers; meanwhile, Sunday nights on NBC following the NFL season have been historically a mess for years. One of the reasons they revived the show was to improve the lineup from past years, and it is fair to say that it’s done that and then some.

Overall, season 5 episode 3 generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic last night and just over 3.6 million viewers. In terms of live viewership alone this is an improvement from episode 2 the week prior, though a slight dip from the season 5 premiere. Remember as well that these are just the total viewers who are watching live, as there well be a lot of accumulated data that comes in from DVR and streaming. Remember that the show does have the challenge of airing opposite American Idol and also The Last of Us over on HBO, and the latter is one of the biggest premium-cable hits in quite some time save for House of the Dragon.

In general, we think there is a lot for NBC to be happy with right now when it comes to improving this timeslot dramatically from where it was the year before. What we’re most curious about is if they choose to air it this fall, and in a slightly stronger timeslot. What would happen with the ratings in that instance? Will there be a chance at some sort of improvement? We’ll have to wait and see if that opportunity presents itself…

