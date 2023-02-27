Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 promo: Magnum takes charge!

This coming weekend you are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 arrive — want to know more about it?

Well, we should start things off here with the following: A reminder of what the central storyline this season seems to be. Following the death of one Captain Greene, Magnum knows that he and his friends are being hunted. This puts them in a difficult position where they can either sit around and wait, or try to take the initiative.

Based on the promo we saw last night for “NSFW,” we do tend to think that they are going to be taking the latter approach here. Over the course of this episode, be prepared to see Thomas try to do what he can to figure out how to stop these threats before they hit closer to home, while Higgins (of course) does everything she can to help.

This is where the new Miggy relationship does come into play a little bit. We firmly believe that Juliet would be assisting Magnum, Rick, and TC even if there was no romantic relationship here, but there is another incentive now clearly. The personal investment she has in her romantic partner makes her worried about this whole situation, as it would anyone. We do wonder if this would cause her to consider taking some greater risks here and there.

In general, the one thing we’ll say is that there could be a lot of action-packed stories ahead; be prepared for that, and also be prepared for a few more surprises to go along with it. There will be romance for all of you ‘shippers out there, but we think the first three episodes are a great reminder that the show is not fundamentally shifting what it is just because of some new relationship dynamics.

