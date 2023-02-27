Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 spoilers: RIck’s sister and more

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 on the air — what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost let’s start off with the title of “NSFW.” Over the course of the hour there is going to be a workplace-related case for Magnum and Higgins to take on. On paper, it feels like this case will have the two of them together more than what we saw in episode 3, where they spent a little bit more of the hour apart. Will some other people start to learn about their relationship? They still have that secret and they could be keen to hide it for now … but how long they really are able to do that remains to be seen.

Beyond just the case here, you are going to see in this episode a pretty fun story that puts Rick’s sister at the center of the action. Take a look at the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 synopsis:

03/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins search for a CEO who has mysteriously vanished. Rick braces for a visit from his wild-child little sister, Ruthie. TV-PG

By the end of the episode, we’re hoping just for some more fun moments with all of the characters! Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about the Captain Greene case as well? It is possible, given that this has clearly been set up as the plotline that is going to course through much of the story. For the time being, though, it is clear that the writers aren’t going to rush any big reveals along there and they are fine to take their time. That makes some sense, but we do tend to think there could be some resolution by the time we get to episode 10 — the end of the first part of this season. (There is no air date for part 2 as of yet.)

