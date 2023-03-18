Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Will hiatus help or hurt?

We do not exactly think that it is much of a surprise to anyone at this point that Squid Game season 2 is still far away. It is hard to have super-high hopes for the near future for a show that has yet to even begin production.

If there’s one thing that we’ve certainly learned when it comes to Netflix and this show already, it’s simply this: They are absolutely fine to be patient. We’ve seen already that they see no real reason to hurry anything along when it comes to getting new episodes in production, and that is not slated to happen until we get around to the summer.

Based on most current indications that we’ve seen, new episodes of the series will not be back until at least the second half of 2024. That means that by the time season 2 premieres, it could be a solid three years since the first iteration of the show came out. While some shows (like Stranger Things) have benefited on some level from having this long a break, we cannot say that the idea of this is universal.

As a matter of fact, it feels like this is the perfect time to ponder: Will this long hiatus actually be a huge detriment to the show moving forward. At this particular moment, there are some reasons for at least slight concern. The first season spread like a metaphorical wildfire and by the time season 2 comes out, the embers could be totally gone. We’re also not sure some of the other things that have been out there have been gone for the brand, whether it be the commercialization of the series or the upcoming reality show, which has generated a ton of controversy already.

If the quality of season 2 is top-tier (which it will hopefully be), some of the other bumps in the road may not matter as much. Still, you are putting this series in a place where there is a lot for it to overcome.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

