Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The long-term lineup

We know that there is going to be excitement aplenty about Squid Game season 2 at Netflix. We’ve already been waiting a long time and yet, filming has yet to even start! That should be a sign that unfortunately, we have a long ways to go here to see what lies ahead.

There is at least a chance you’ve heard some reports that Squid Game season 2 is set for the second half of 2024 — yet, none of that is fully official. What we thought that we could at least do within this piece is work to set the stage for what should be a really jam-packed schedule that the streaming service has for a good chunk of 2024 and early 2025. Where will the Korean drama fit into the mix?

There are three shows that Netflix is going to consider to have top billing over the next two years: This one plus Wednesday and Stranger Things. Ironically, there’s a chance that all three could start filming at a relatively similar time. We tend to think that of the three, the Jenna Ortega show has the best chance of starting things off in either spring or summer of next year — which is rather funny given that it has the most ambiguous filming window of the group. It may just be the easiest of them to turn around in post-production.

From here, we tend to think that Squid Game season 2 is going to be a fall 2024 release based on what we’ve heard, whereas from there Squid Game season 5 could be coming a little bit later on down the road in early 2025. Now, there is a chance here that some things could change based on if these shows do split-seasons. That could enable one or many of them to start earlier!

Yet, we do tend to think that there is a value here in setting our expectations at a certain point; after all, that makes it a little bit easier to be surprised later on down the road!

