Your Honor season 3 renewal hopes: Possible premiere date?

In the wake of what happened during the season 2 finale, it feels easy to say enthusiasm is out there for Your Honor season 3. The Bryan Cranston series is over for the time being … but is it over for good?

At the moment, we think that Showtime has done a smart thing. If you watched the season 2 finale already, then you know that it offered up a reasonable amount of closure. We don’t think that it is altogether difficult to make the argument that we’ve now seen a satisfying conclusion to this story and there does not need to be anything more down the road.

However, Michael is still alive. Jimmy Baxter may not be totally done. There are enough loose threads that with the right story, the series could come back … but we don’t think that there is going to be any real rush to make that happen. We know already that Cranston is an extremely busy guy, so we don’t envision him being out there in a hurry to make any more of this show. There is, after all, no real reason for him to do that. Meanwhile, we also do not think there’s a reason to think that Showtime will force another season if it diminishes the overall quality of what we’ve seen so far.

With all of this in mind, it is rather challenging to say that there is an ideal premiere date for more of the show. It could be coming back at some point in late 2024, or even a year or two later. A part of the issue is that there’s no real timeline on a renewal here, either. Most networks typically announce something within a month or two of the most recent season airing, but there is no inherent need to do that here.

For now, we may just have to consider Michael being back behind bars the end of this story — maybe he’s found some atonement within himself. That’s all that he could personally ask for at this point.

