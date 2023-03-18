The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4: Bo-Katan’s next move

As we get ourselves prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 this coming week, Bo-Katan’s future could prove fascinating.

After all, we did not see the latest twist coming! Let’s just think about it in the following sense: Going into this past episode, we had thought that the character would bring Din Djarin closer to her way of thinking after he nearly died going into the Living Waters at Mandalore. However, he truly feels as though he’s been redeemed! Not only that, but Bo-Katan was also told the same thing — which totally caught her by surprise. She spent so much time without her helmet and yet, there is this community that she could join … if she wants to.

So what will the character do? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Katee Sackhoff explains why her character is not immediately excited at the prospect of being a part of this sect … but she will at least consider the possibility:

…I think that she’s weighing her options. At the beginning of the episode, we see that everything she has is gone now. Everything. She’s lost her home. She’s lost her home world. She’s lost her family. She’s lost her people. She’s lost the Darksaber. She has nothing left. And so the idea that these people accept her with open arms is intriguing to her. I also don’t know if Bo has ever felt so readily accepted by anyone, and in her mind, she’s probably thinking that this might work.

We do personally hope that there are going to be some more chances to learn about what Bo-Katan wants out of her future soon — if nothing else, this is a great way to explore things between her and Mando further. It’s also just nice for him and Grogu to have someone else to talk to, especially since they spend so much time on the road and separate from a lot of people.

What do you think the future could hold right now when it comes to Bo-Katan on The Mandalorian?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

