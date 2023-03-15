The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 preview: Will Grogu speak?

After what you saw this week on Disney+, it does feel like the stage has been set for a lot of interesting story on The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4. After all, we certainly saw a larger expansion of the world than we have for most of the season. We had a chance to venture outward beyond just Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan, but is that going to continue to be the case?

Well, you probably recognize at this point that this show is not one to share a lot of details ahead of each episode, but they also do not need to. The most important thing is that there is a compelling tease in advance. We got that in episode 3 courtesy of Mando presenting his proof that he bathed within the living waters and with that, he was redeemed. The bigger surprise that we got was seeing Bo-Katan also be redeemed as a result of being there on Mandalore.

So what about Coruscant? We have a hard time that story is going to be done, but we are curious to see how we dive back into the New Republic at this point. It does feel like there is a lot of story to be told there, but how much does it tie into the rest of the show? The big risk you always run here is that if you venture too far away, you start to shift the focus and confuse. Heck, we certainly had that for a good while over on The Book of Boba Fett.

As of right now, we’re mostly excited to see what happens next for Bo-Katan especially, with her now being in a world that is so different than where she was at the start of the season.

Also, can we hear Grogu talk again … well, more than he did in episode 3? We know that he tried to say “this is the way,” even if he hasn’t quite got the speech pattern down yet.

What are you the most excited to see right now moving into The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







