NCIS season 20: When will we get some finale details?

There’s a chance that you may have heard the news that the NCIS season 20 finale is set for May 22 — and of course, we’re excited about that! The show has done some excellent stuff with these episodes over the years, whether it be life-or-death cliffhangers, dramatic exits, or shocking returns!

(When it comes to the latter, we don’t think that we’re ever going to get over seeing that surprise Cote de Pablo cameo that they filmed with as much secrecy as possible.)

Suffice it to say, we’re going to be psyched to learn more about this year’s NCIS finale … and it’s really a matter at this point of when the network wants to give a little bit more away on the subject.

If we look at what CBS has done in the past when it comes to giving away details on some of their finales, we are cautiously optimistic that we’re going to have some more news to share about the end of NCIS season 20 (for the time being) within the next month. We tend to think that, for now, this finale will be tied to something else we’ve seen this season. The easiest theory is that there could be a connection to the Senator who we heard about on Monday night, someone surprising connected to a handful of people from cases we’ve seen already this season. What this means remains to be seen, but there could be a case with a lot of international intrigue at the center of it.

These are the sort of details we expect CBS to release in advance — if there’s any sort of big cliffhanger or a former cast member returning, that’s the sort of surprise they could save for either the last minute or when the episode airs. (We’ve heard nothing about a cast member returning, but it’s fun to think about — we know that producers are waiting for the right moment to bring back Mark Harmon as Gibbs.)

