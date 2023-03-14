NCIS season 20 episode 17 promo: Is everyone in danger?

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 17 premiere — how nervous should you be in advance?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting this: We do think a lot of the team could be in trouble in the near future. A part of that could be due to the case next week — which involves a militia. Meanwhile, the other part of it could be tied to what we learned tonight. After all, just think about a strange set of circumstances surrounding a certain Senator Miller.

What we know at the moment is fairly ambiguous, and that is putting things mildly — it seems as though a number of people connected to the Senator have ties to either Russian operatives or sleeper-cell agents, and there is something larger going on here. As for when this story is going to reach peak drama, we have to wait and see … but it is definitely something to be aware of far in advance here. We have to get ourselves prepared for some dangerous situations where the team could be hunted, and also for some potentially global stakes every step of the way.

Of course, we also want NCIS to still focus on the agents as much as it possibly can. While the Jimmy Parker sideplot was not featured in the promo that aired last night on CBS, we know that there is going to be something coming up involving his daughter. We’ve gotten to hear about some of his family life so far this season thanks to his relationship with one Jessica Knight, but of course this is a chance to get a better perspective on the whole situation right now.

Of course, we’ll see what this story brings … and also how it sets the stage for the far future on this show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 17 on CBS next week?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

