NCIS season 20 episode 17: ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

After tonight’s new episode, one of the things that you can rejoice in right away is knowledge that NCIS season 20 episode 17 is coming next week. There is no immediate hiatus again! That’s important, given that “Stranger in a Strange Land” is a story that could have a lot of value on multiple fronts.

When it comes to the case, let’s start off by saying that this is one where there could be some huge geopolitical ramifications to what you see throughout. This is something that we do get here and there for the show, which makes sense given that the Navy itself is involved in so many delicate operations. There could be a topical nature to this story; we know that there is definitely a personal one for Jimmy as he tries to prepare for his daughter Victoria entering another phase of her life.

To get a few more details right now all about the future, all you have to do is check out the full season 20 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Stranger in a Strange Land” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Also, Jimmy navigates the pressure of parenting his teenage daughter, who is eager to go out on an unchaperoned group date, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As we get closer to the end of the season, we tend to think that every single storyline is going to become more important. Eventually, we anticipate that another somewhat-serialized plot is going to surface. Given that we already know that there is a season 21 coming to CBS down the road, the writers could extend at least a few stories without being anywhere near as concerned over the future. Or, at the very least, this is what we hope that they do.

