SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Cliffhanger resolution?

We don’t think that it is going to be much of a secret to anyone that there is a demand to see SEAL Team season 7 back on Paramount+, ideally as soon as humanly possible. Just think about the show we’re talking about here! It has a devoted audience and not only that, it ended in a way that is almost certainly going to make people all the more hyped up for more down the road.

Now, the real question you are left to wonder here is not just when the show is going to come back, but also how they are going to address one especially huge cliffhanger in the future of Bravo Team.

From where we stand, one part of the equation feels rather clear: They are not going to make us wait too long when the show comes back to give us answers. After all of Jason’s team and SEAL community stepped up to support him, we don’t think a new season will linger long on the team’s future being in a weird, uncertain place. You want to get boots on the ground and until the cliffhanger is resolved, it is hard to do that. We don’t want the writers to zoom past it, but we don’t think there is going to be some hugely radical format change where none of the SEALs are out in the field anymore. (Then again, there could be some new twists.)

If we are the writers right now, what we are looking at is the best way to give the characters some new obstacles, both professionally and then also on the homefront. This is a series that has always provided a healthy mix, so we see no real reason to think that it is about to be anything different. Let’s just hope that the next batch of installments lives us to what we have seen to date.

When will the show be back?

We don’t foresee anything drastically altering when we’ll actually see the on-screen cliffhanger aftermath. At present, our feeling is that new episodes will be here in September or October.

