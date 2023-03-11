SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: How many months away?

The return of SEAL Team season 7 is going to be well worth a celebration … even if there are questions as to when it will be. The folks over at Paramount+ are going to be keeping us waiting for a while … but how long are we talking about here?

If you are thinking a lot already about how many months we could be from the show’s return, we totally get it since this IS a series worth waiting for! We just hope that you are especially patient, since we are at least five months, if not longer, from getting it back.

If we were to create a solid, safe estimate here for the future of the David Boreanaz drama, here is what we would say: In six months, we are going to have a chance to potentially see it back! This show feels primed at this point to be a late summer / early fall series for however long it lasts, mostly because there is a lot of familiarity with that timeframe already. Paramount+ cares a lot about consistency, and they probably won’t schedule too much stuff close to SEAL Team for the sole purpose of giving it some legitimate opportunities to shine there. Also, it doesn’t hurt that premiering the show in this spot helps to ensure that we get to see the full season play out before we get to the holiday season, which means no substantial hiatus right in the middle of it.

The long wait to the premiere is going to be tough, but so is the potentially-long wait for more news on the show outright. It could be months before we see anyone on set, but at least we know that when that happens, we’ll get a few teases from the cast online. This tends to be a pretty active crew insofar as social media goes, which is certainly something we appreciate.

One tease we want more than any other? Whether or not Bravo Team is going to be sticking around … but odds are, nobody’s going to lift the veil on that for a while.

