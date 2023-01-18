SEAL Team season 7 renewal official at Paramount+!

For everyone out there crossing their fingers and hoping for good news when it comes to SEAL Team season 7, the wait is over!

Today, the folks over at Paramount+ officially renewed the David Boreanaz military drama for another batch of episodes — and technically, we got this renewal even earlier in the year than we did for season 6. According to a report from Deadline, the wait for news was tied mostly to streamlining costs behind the scenes. It was clear for a while that the streaming service wanted the show back, but all networks and corporations right now are looking to save money however they can.

In a statement, here is what Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, had to say on the subject of the renewal:

“We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season … The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

What about the movie?

If there is any negative news to share at the moment, it’s that any plans in this department are clearly on the back-burner. While the aforementioned report does not say that the movie (first announced last year) is 100% dead, there are no active discussions on it at the moment. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that the goal right now is most likely preparing for season 7; if there is a movie, it could come at some point later on.

For now, let’s just celebrate that we get more of this show! It’s one of the best dramas on all of streaming, and it really sheds light on veteran-related issues that you ultimately do not see anywhere else.

Are you hoping that you will get some more news on SEAL Team season 7 over the next several weeks?

