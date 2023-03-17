Servant season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big Servant season 4 finale today at Apple TV+, can you expect something more down the line? Or, is this the official end of the road for the M. Night Shyamalan series?

Well, we don’t want to beat around the bush here or keep you waiting for some substantial period of time — this is it. Today on the aforementioned streaming service, the final episode of the show arrived. Ultimately, the ending you get of the story today is the end that was intended, and that has been the case for a really long time.

For those unaware, Shyamalan first outlined the end of the series during the global health crisis, and the idea here was always to tell a singular story over the course of 40 episodes. Just when you think about that alone, it is easy to call the end result here a big success. The parties involved got what they wanted!

Now, as for whether or not we could see more from Shyamalan at the streaming service down the road, we always think that there is a good chance of that. Apple TV+ has from the beginning done a pretty good job of ensuring that they have some big-name collaborators, and it has helped them to ensure that there is a lot of excitement and buzz around what they are bringing to the table. It’s our hope that we see some other big announcements for them down the road.

Unfortunately, there’s just not going to be anything else within this particular world. One thing we can go ahead and say here, at least, is that you are going to see one of the show’s stars in Lauren Ambrose on another series immediately in Yellowjackets — the second season for it is premiering next week, and she is poised to play the older version of Van.

What do you think about Servant season 4 being the end of the road?

Do you wish there was more? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







