Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere: Is Lauren still alive?

We figured there was going to be a huge surprise at the end of the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere … but did you expect that?

Well, let’s just say that the Starz series may have just pulled off one of its biggest twists so far, and it had a lot to do with Jenny and the prosecutors giving themselves an enormous ace in the hole. As it turns out, Lauren Baldwin is still alive! She did not die as Brayden and Effie thought, which of course makes this situation so much more dangerous. This is someone who has a lot of information that is still out there and may be willing to talk — and this feels like one of those few situations that some of the main characters may not be able to get out of down the road.

Of course, we do need a lot more time inside of Lauren’s head given that for now, there is almost no context on what happened to her following that final scene. Instead, you’ve got two people in Brayden and Effie who think that they’ve got this enormous secret that they are keeping from just about everyone. Meanwhile, Tariq is still struggling with everything that happened … even if he has spent the full summer with Effie.

The thing about Ghost is that we know already that there is a season 4 renewal confirmed. What that means effectively is that the writers have a lot of time to play all of this out, and the last thing that they need to worry about is rushing anything along. We tend to think that this will be a slow-play, or at least that’s what the smart move is.

Yes, we say that knowing that the prosecutors within the world of this show don’t always do the smart move.

What do you think about that huge Lauren surprise at the end of the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode premiere?

