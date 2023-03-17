Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2: ‘Need vs. Greed’

After the big premiere tonight, it makes a lot of sense to want to know more about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2. So what can we say?

First and foremost, it does make sense to remind everyone that what you are getting tonight is largely just a foundation. There is going to be a lot of big stuff coming after the fact here! We know that Monet is going to be in mourning after the loss of Zeke, but at the same time, that’s not going to stop her from wanting to get justice. This will be a big part of this upcoming story, but so will a number of other things! Just prepare yourselves for more action, drama, and a handful of surprises that only this franchise can deliver.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and Cane divvy up Noma’s product to push. Lorenzo sets a plan in motion to keep Monet off his trail after she orders him to find Zeke’s killer. Cane looks into what happened at Mecca’s hangar.

Are there going to be some major trust issues for a number of these characters over the course of the season? We honestly don’t know how else you could even describe them at this point! Every person within this world is going to have their own secrets that they are going to try and hold onto, but some of them are inevitably going to be a little bit more successful than others at doing so. Perhaps the most fun that we’re going to have this season in general, though, ties to how little we know about it in advance. Starz has done a good job of keeping a tight lid on things!

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2, titled “Need vs. Greed”?

Go ahead and share your thoughts and early predictions on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







