Is La La Anthony leaving BMF? Is Markisha Taylor dead?

We knew entering the BMF season 2 finale that there were going to be some big moments — does Markisha Taylor potentially getting shot top the list?

The closing seconds featured some significant danger coming in the direction of Terry and La La Anthony’s characters, right when the two started to feel even the slightest bit safe. This is the sort of jaw-dropping ending that is meant to keep you wondering what the future could hold … and we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. Saint was the one who pulled the trigger, and that obviously does set the stage for a lot more down the road.

What makes the fate of Mariska character interesting is that she’s seemingly based on someone who is still alive, though BMF has never said that they are telling a true story down to the letter. There is room for a little bit of creative liberty in here.

This is why, at least for the time being, we don’t think that we can say that anything is altogether certain when it comes to the future of the character on the show. There is a chance that Anthony comes back for season 3, and it’s obvious that the writers are not going to get rid of Terry at any point in the near future.

Remember this above all else — the whole purpose of the BMF finale was to give you saw jaw-dropping moments that you talk about for a while. Just when you think about this moment alone, wouldn’t you say that this is a sure thing without even thinking about anything else? That’s a crazy thing to consider, but it is still very much the case.

What did you think about the events of the BMF season 2 finale from start to finish?

Do you think that the show is going to be killing off Markisha, or is this a red herring? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

