BMF season 3 premiere date hopes over on Starz

Following the events of the season 2 finale, why not take a larger look at BMF season 3? When is the show going to premiere?

There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s start with the oh-so-important fact that we are officially get another season on Starz. This probably isn’t some huge shock, mostly due to the fact that the viewership has been incredibly strong for most of the past two seasons. As a matter of fact, BMF has been so strong that 50 Cent and the producers are developing other spin-offs. There isn’t too much to say about all of them right now, but it’s important to remember that these are floating around there in the metaphorical ether right now.

Let’s spend a moment now to talk premiere dates — or, at the very least potential ones. We tend to think that new episodes could emerge in the first half of 2024, but don’t also be shocked if it takes a tiny bit longer. Starz over the past several months has been rather slow to roll out some of their shows, even once they are done with filming. Obviously, at some point we hope that it changes, but we don’t want anyone to think that this show will be back with 100% certainty in January.

How many seasons could this particular show last? Since this is based on real events, we know that there is an eventual endgame. We’re just happy that it doesn’t feel like something that is going to send soon. Just prepare for more drama, and also plenty of craziness.

When could a date be announced?

It could happen later this year, but we do think Starz will be patient with this too. Odds are, some sort of big announcement is going to come a month and a half / two months before the show comes back. It’s something to at least be excited about, and store in the back of your head.

What are you most excited to see moving into BMF season 3 down the road?

When do you think new episodes are going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

