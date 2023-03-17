Good Trouble season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Maia Mitchell returns!

As you get prepared for Good Trouble season 5 episode 2 on Freeform next week, who’s ready for some nostalgia? Over the course of this episode you will see the return of Maia Mitchell as Callie, though we wish it was coming under slightly more pleasant circumstances.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, though, it seems as though the character’s comeback is tied more to what happened with Evan getting shot during the premiere. While he is in a coma, Mariana is tasked with having to run a company that she didn’t even work for anymore, and at the same time wondering about the fate of this guy who clearly still loves her. (This romantic entanglement that she has herself in right now could end up being messy.)

To get a few more details right now on what could be coming, check out the Good Trouble season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

Callie returns to the Coterie to support Mariana in a time of crisis. Gael searches for Isabella and his baby. When a member of the Coterie anonymously submits a complaint, Alice tracks down the secret critic. Luca digs into his past.

We already know that the Mariana – Evan storyline is not going to be a one-episode thing, and this could cause her to be bogged down and in dire straits for most of the season. She will need to rely on all of her friends, and that’s without even talking about what will be happening with her professionally.

Even if Mitchell is not a series regular anymore on the series, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this is one of many appearances for her coming up.

