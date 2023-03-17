Is T.J. Linnard leaving Good Trouble? Is Evan dead?

Is T.J. Linnard leaving Good Trouble following the events of the season 5 premiere, and is Evan dead? At this point, we understand the questions. The character was shot over the course of the episode, and we are now in this position where he has been left hanging in the balance.

Unfortunately, we cannot sit here and promise that there are going to be answers to anything in the near future. Based on what we are hearing right now, that seems unlikely.

Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is just some of what executive producer Joanna Johnson had to say:

We straddle [the fate of Evan] for a little while before we come to a conclusion. There are complications with his injury, and Mariana is having to also take care of his company while he is recovering and not knowing what decisions to make because he’s in a coma and she can’t ask him. We’re going to spend some time on that interesting dynamic of, what do you do in a situation like that? How do you kind of try to figure out what Evan would want, especially when there are forces at work that are not being supportive of you or necessarily of Evan’s vision for the company?

Based on this quote alone, we do think we will see Linnard again, even if for now it is just him in a coma. We certainly hope that Evan pulls through just because his relationship with Mariana is one of the most complicated and interesting parts of this show. Also, this whole situation is going to be so hard on Cierra Ramirez’s character in the first place — why would you make it more difficult than it already is?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

