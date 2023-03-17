Is Debbie Allen leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Catherine going to die?

Is Debbie Allen leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of tonight’s episode? We understand if there is at least some concern.

After all, how can there not be when you consider some recent events at the end of the episode? We are more aware than ever that Catherine Fox’s cancer is progressing, and this is not a disease that is going to be easy to come back from at this stage. The character is facing the reality of death, and she has also had a hard conversation with Richard Webber about it at the same time.

Now as for the question of Allen’s long-term future on the series, we don’t think that this is her final appearance. She has always shown up here and there and that will continue to be the case, at least we presume, for the time being. Yet, at some point the character could go, and it is pretty hard to say when. Given that the actress is also an executive producer and frequent director, though, we tend to think she’ll be involved behind the scenes for a long time. (Technically, Grey’s Anatomy has not been renewed for another season, but we tend to think at this point that her return is a sure thing.)

If something does happen to Catherine over the next few months, the big question is how that then impacts Richard Webber. This guy has gone through so much over the years when it comes to tragedy, and the fear of course is that this does end up having an impact on his sobriety, which we really don’t want for it to. He’s gone through so much to be in the spot he is now!

In the end, though, this is something we’re going to have to monitor over the next little while to see how things shake out. We are certainly worried…

Do you think that Debbie Allen could be leaving Grey’s Anatomy soon, at least in an on-screen capacity?

