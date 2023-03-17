The Chi season 6 premiere date: The most likely months

As we get further and further into this year, that is only going to increase demand for The Chi season 6. How can it not? We know that this is a really fantastic show, and we also know there is potential for so many more interesting stories to be told here moving forward.

So what’s the hard thing right now? Well, we tend to think that this is pretty clear: Having to wait so long in order to see the show back. Production IS underway, but we recognize that you can’t just blink and make some of these episodes magically come on the air … even that would be nice.

In the end, the big question we just want to get into here is pretty simple: When is it most likely that we are going to see The Chi back? Are there some months that make the most sense?

Let’s just get the bad part of this story out of the way first — we have a hard time thinking that the drama is going to find its way back in the next few months. While that would be awesome, we tend to think that most of Showtime’s energy is going to be expended on Yellowjackets at around that time. It is one of their most-popular shows, and it is going to suck up a lot of attention like a vacuum.

With this in mind, we turn to the months of June, July, and August. At some point within that span, we anticipate that The Chi will be back. Really, to us it is a matter of if Showtime is willing to air it and also another long-running show in Billions at the same time. If they are, both could come out and June and form a formidable summer lineup. If not, one of them could be on hold until later on in the year — last year The Chi was back in June (hence the key art above), and that’s what we are going to be crossing our fingers for this time around.

Either way, just give us the news soon! The earlier we get it, the better we can be prepared.

