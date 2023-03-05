The Chi season 6 premiere date: March expectations

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to The Chi season 6 at Showtime down the road. Few shows have ever done as good a job as this one when it comes to really immersing you into a world of great characters. We cannot wait to see the series back, but there is still this big question we have to wonder about — when are we going to have a chance to see it happen?

The first thing that we should note here is that if you’re hoping for a TON of news when it comes to the new season over the next month, you could be disappointed. After all, there are few reasons to think that the network is jump amping up to make a huge announcement when are months away from the show coming back. While production on the latest batch of episodes is currently underway, the earliest we could see the show back is June.

We do suppose that on some level, there is a chance that we hear something at the end of the month, right around the time that Yellowjackets season 2 premieres. It is true, after all, that the premium-cable network has to get something ready to come on the air after the other show wraps up. Why not have it be The Chi? It does typically come on in the summer, so there is an easy argument to make here just on the basis of the time of year alone.

Our hope is that if we do get a season 6 premiere date in early June, we’ll at least learn more about it in April. The only reason this may not happen is in the event the show comes back after Billions, which is also currently filming. We’ll just have to wait and see if we get some more news about that in the near future.

Related – Go ahead and get some more discussion all about The Chi season 6, including the start of production

What are you most hoping to learn this month when it comes to The Chi season 6 at Showtime?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







