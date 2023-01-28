The Chi season 6 premiere date hopes as filming begins

If you aren’t excited enough to see The Chi season 6 premiere on Showtime down the road, know this: Cameras are rolling!

According to a report from Screen Magazine, filming on the upcoming batch of episodes started this past week, and the plan is for it to keep going until we get around to May. This feels more or less in line with what we’ve seen in the past, and then question from here comes down to when the folks at the network want to get the show back on TV.

Are we going to see the series back on the air in June? The image above is the key art from The Chi season 5, and you can see in here a quick reminder that it started off in 2022 on June 24. That’s a reasonable estimate for this season, with the only question being whether or not Showtime wants this show on the air at the same time as one of their other hits. Remember for a moment here that they’re going to have a new season of Billions potentially on this summer, and that’s something else to think about. They have, at present, new episodes of Your Honor on the air; moving into the spring, the priority will shift over to Yellowjackets. This could be one of the better years we’ve seen from the network in some time, at least per some of the early signs and the shows that they have already announced.

We don’t anticipate that The Chi season 6 is going to bring about any radical shift from season 5, but it also doesn’t need to. The priority here has to be just focusing on the characters, their struggles, and the world. We’re not invested in this show for radical swings in the tone; instead, it’s about the lives of these people in the South Side, week in and week out.

Let’s just hope that season 6 lives up to some of the great storylines we saw through the second half of season 5.

