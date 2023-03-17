The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Zach’s overnight date drama

As we get ourselves prepared for The Bachelor on ABC this Monday, we hope you’re ready for fantasy suites! This is always one of the most emotional parts of any season, which we suppose shouldn’t come as some sort of enormous surprise. This is a symptom of the fact that at this point, everyone is really invested on some deep emotional level. Also, the decisions by the lead are SO much harder.

Going into overnight dates, Zach Shallcross has already made a pretty bold proclamation that he is not going to be intimate with any of the remaining women. While the reason for this is his own, we do think it can help to avoid some messy situations later on … unless, of course, he goes back on his own promise. The previews that we’ve seen so far make us think that this could happen, as does the latest The Bachelor synopsis below:

In the romantic city of Krabi, Thailand, adventure awaits. This week, Zach will expand his palette with Ariel, charter a boat with Gabi, and explore picturesque mangrove forests with Kaity. With firm parameters set on intimacy and love in the air, can Zach hold himself to this commitment and control his libido, or will he go back on his word? Only time will tell on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is it possible that all of this teasing is misdirection? Sure, and we tend to think that the producers would love nothing more than to send us going down one road only to surprise us with another reveal later on. Something clearly does still happen that makes at least one of the women upset with him, and that may put him in a spot where he has a lot of explaining to do.

We do still wonder if all of this drama is ultimately for nothing, given that as of right now, it feels painfully obvious that Zach is picking Kaity — does anyone else have a chance?

Related – Get more news right now on Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor

What do you think is going to happen on the latest The Bachelor overnight dates?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







