The Bachelor finale spoilers: Who does Zach Shallcross pick?

As you get yourselves prepared for The Bachelor finale happening in just a couple of weeks, let’s ask the big question: Who does Zach Shallcross pick?

Well, we do think that the situation is going to be really curious as we get into fantasy suites, let alone some of what’s coming up after the fact.

Following The Women Tell All, it is clear who the final three are at this point. Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity are all going to be spending more time with Zach and the feelings are pretty serious all across the board. Yet, we know that there is only going to be one final rose. Based on most of the teases we’ve heard so far, it sounds like there will be more of a traditional ending this time around, but there could be some drama along the way. Take, for example, Zach causing some sort of problem around fantasy suites, where he states first that he doesn’t want to be intimate.

If we had to point towards one of the final three as the favorite, it has to be Kaity and ultimately, it’s not really that close. How can we point towards anyone else as anywhere near as serious a contender? There is just no real reason to think that right now. She’s had a ton of time with them, there’s a ton of chemistry, and they even live in the same city! We can’t just divert our attention somewhere else at this point when there is so much clear evidence staring at us right in the face. This all does have to mean something, right?

Of course, we’ll still leave ourselves open for any last-minute curveballs, as we know that both Ariel and Gabi bring a lot to the table here, as well.

Related – What happens over the course of the overnight dates?

Who do you think we are going to see Zach Shallcross pick at the end of The Bachelor finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







