The Bachelor spoilers: What happens with Zach’s fantasy suites?

As we get closer to the end of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross, you do have to wonder what’s going to happen — especially at fantasy suites!

We know that we’re not going to be getting to this part of the season until at least next week, but we do have a few clues already as to what lies ahead.

So where do we start? Well, we’ve seen Zach state in multiple previews at this point that he doesn’t want to sleep with anyone during the overnight dates, which is a big promise to put out there. Is it one that he is going to keep? That’s an entirely different story, and it seems like there could be some drama that lies ahead for some of it. At least one woman is going to storm off at one point, Zach’s harboring what looks to be regret, and this could be the hardest overall part of the season.

What will make things interesting for us is why Zach breaks his own rule, provided of course that he does. We’ve wondered for a while if he didn’t want to be intimate in that way because he already knew who he wanted in the end and didn’t mess that up. Does he waver — or is that the person he decides to be with? Also, of course, there’s a lot he could end up explaining to Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi along the way.

At this point, we will go ahead and admit that we’re as shocked as anyone that Ariel is still there, mostly because of the way the hometown date went. It feels like her family has some major reservations towards him, and that could be a problem even if there is some obvious chemistry.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

