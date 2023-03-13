The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Zach’s The Women Tell All

What do you want to know about The Bachelor episode 9? First and foremost, note that this is set to arrive on ABC tomorrow night! They are not making you wait long to get a sense of what lies ahead here, and it is some pretty important stuff. We are talking, after all, about the Women Tell All special for Zach Shallcross’ season.

We know that this franchise really likes to make this out to be a rather big deal and we understand why. This is basically a lengthy audition for future Bachelor in Paradise contestants, and there is also a chance that the next Bachelorette will be spotlighted at the same time. There will also be bloopers most likely, which is the part of the special we routinely enjoy the most.

Now if there is one big issue that we have with this special, it is this: We rarely ever think that there’s any substantial progress made on anything. The contestants fight, the lead offers up some semblance of clarity, and then everyone moves on. This particular Tell All could be even more weird since we are not sure that there is one consensus villain this time around. Zach may be known for a number of things in the aftermath of this season, but one of the big ones could be his no-nonsense approach. Once he decided that he didn’t see much of a future with you, he was fine to send you on your way. He wasn’t really about the drama at all for most of this.

On the other side of this special, this is where we could see things heat up even further. Remember that this is the overnight dates, and we’ve heard Zach say already that he is not planning on being intimate with any of his women during this part of the show.

What is the reason for that? Here is our personal conspiracy theory: He already knows who he is picking and because of that, he doesn’t want to jeopardize what he has with them.

What do you want to see on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All for Zach’s season?

Be sure to share your thoughts and expectations now below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







