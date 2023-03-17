The Boys season 4 premiere date: An actor’s big mystery

For anyone out there excited to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video down the road, you probably know that we’re inching close to the end of a chapter! Filming has been close to wrapping up for a little while now, and it could be any day now where everyone packs it in (at least when it comes to on-location work) for the next little while.

Now, we are at least happy to share some more news that should get you a little more excited: The presence of Jeffrey Dean Morgan!

We already knew that the Walking Dead actor was reuniting with his former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke on the project, and if you head over to his official Twitter, you can see some photographic proof of him working on what is presumably the finale. (Since this is The Boys, here is your customary content warning if you visit his page.) We do anticipate that there will be a lot of fun things for Morgan to do over the course of the season, even if the powers-that-be right now are not being altogether kind and sharing much information in advance here.

Fingers crossed that at some point in the promotional process for the new season, a few more details will be unveiled here and there. Our hope is that these upcoming episodes will be released around the start of 2024 and if that’s the case, the actor’s role could be revealed in a teaser or trailer leading into it. If they manage to keep this a secret leading up to his episodes airing, we’ll honestly give the whole team a round of applause. Do you know how hard it is to keep this sort of secret?

What are you most hoping to see from Jeffrey Dean Morgan over the course of The Boys season 4?

