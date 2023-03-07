The Boys season 4 premiere date: Is filming done as of yet?

We know that we are getting close to The Boys season 4 premiering on Prime Video, but have we made it to that point where cameras have stopped rolling? We may be inching closer, but this doesn’t mean that we are fully there…

Ultimately, we bring this up through the lens of what is happening on the show’s Ontario set. We know that production has been underway for a good while on the season 4 finale, and the implication that of course comes with this is that at some point in the near future, everyone is going to be done. We’re waiting for that moment to be here but until then, we’re just going to have to sit back and smile at the assorted silliness we get. That includes some of the latest today.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you head over to the link here, you can get some proof that the finale is still being short courtesy of showrunner Eric Kripke. Sure, this is just a can of Vought brand potted meat, but there’s a larger production implication here! Why does someone have said potted meat? What’s in the meat? So many questions and so little time.

No matter where the story progresses from here on out, we know that the end of filming is far from the end of the process to get season 4 on Prime Video. There are a ton of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off, and we are most likely going to be waiting until early 2024 to see the show back. Sure, most series would be back in late 2023 if they were done filming this month, but few others have the huge amount of post-production work that this one does. Just think about all the editing and visual effects that are needed in order to bring everything to life here? That is not an altogether easy thing to do in the slightest, so be prepared for a wait…

Related – Take a look at some other The Boys premiere date expectations for March

Is there anything that you are most excited to see when it comes to The Boys season 4?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







