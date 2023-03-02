The Boys season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are in the month of March, is there any one thing to be most excited for when it comes to The Boys season 4? It goes without saying, but we’re psyched to dive into this world again! There’s going to be action, drama, comedy, and of course a few things that will gross us out to no end.

With all of this in mind, it goes without saying that we’re excited for the future … but we will also be waiting for a good while to see what that future is. If you think we’re going to get news on a premiere date this month, you are bound to be disappointed — but there is a chance we could still learn a few other things anyway.

The #1 thing that we’re most curious about entering the month is how much we’re going to hear about the end of production. Filming started off on this batch of episodes this past summer and with us being close to the end now, we’re going to most likely get a handful of new posts and some other fun things.

What we are probably looking at realistically when it comes to season 4 is a launch date in 2024 — we’d love for it to be this year, but they already have the spin-off Gen V coming and we don’t think Prime Video is going to rush anything along. We could get a date announcement for season 4 this year, but probably not until the fall.

Beyond the end of filming, the only other thing we anticipate getting this month is maybe some fun new behind-the-scenes teases or a small, scripted video that is meant to keep people engaged; this show does a great job of that year-round!

What do you think we could be learning about The Boys’ season 4 over the course of this month?

